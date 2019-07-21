Yong Ae Benzin COLUMBIA Yong Ae Benzin passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born on December 29, 1946 in South Korea, she was a daughter of the late Song Il Tuk and Kim Yong Ye. Yong enjoyed life and valued time with family and friends. Yong is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Joseph Benzin; two sons, Arthur Benzin (Sabrina) and Tony Benzin; four grandsons, David, Jonathan, Colin, and Caden Benzin; one brother, Song Yong Bae; three sisters, Song Yong Ja, Aber Song Yong Suk, and Song Yong Sun. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the funeral home. A reception will immediately follow the service until 1:00 p.m. A private burial will be held in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on July 21, 2019