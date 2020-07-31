Yvonne H. Farmer NEWBERRY - Yvonne H. Farmer, 84, of Newberry widow of James A. "Jimmy" Farmer,passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born on June 7, 1936 in Whitmire, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Louise Campbell Horton. She was raised in the Bush River community, and a 1954 graduate of Bush River High School. She lived to raise her five children. Ms. Farmer was a devoted member of the College Street Baptist Church. She loved to square dance, taking care of many loved cats, and was known for her beautiful blue eyes. She is survived by a daughter Donna Kay (Marty) White; a son, James R. (Jennifer) Moates both of Newberry; sisters-in-law, Debra (Steve) Bishop of Clinton, and Bonnie Farmer of Greenville; ten grandchildren, Jeremy White, Cayse Dowd, Stacy Moates, Heather Hester, Brittany Aga, Chris Hazel, Michael Moates, Melissa Moates, Amanda Moates, and Timmy Wise; and twelve great-grandchildren.. She is predeceased by her late sons George C. Moates, Johnny R. Moates, Wayne A. Moates, and her brother Tracy Horton. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Bush River Baptist Church cemetery on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Friends are welcome to come by the funeral home on Friday, July 31, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 noon and 6:00PM. Memorials to be made in her memory to College Street Baptist Church, 3240 College Street; Newberry, S.C. 29108, or MSA Home Health & Hospice, 2228 Harrington Street; Newberry, S.C. 29108. www.mcswainevans.com