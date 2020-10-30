1/
Yvonne McKie
Yvonne Richardson McKie
October 25, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A private family funeral service for Mrs. Yvonne Richardson McKie will be held Saturday with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Surviving are: her husband, Samuel McKie; daughter, Cheryl McKie Kennedy; sisters, Marie Arthur, Helen Shivers, and Janice Macon; one grandson, Darriaus Kennedy; other loving relatives and friends.



Published in The State on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Leevy's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
