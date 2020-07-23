Yvonne Powell Sigley SUMTER - Yvonne Powell Sigley, 83, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born March 23, 1937, in Hemingway, SC, she was a daughter of the late Dewey M. Powell, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Maness Powell. She was a member of Dalzell United Methodist Church and was employed at McCarty's Emporium in Dalzell for 24 years. She was always a caregiver to those around her. Survivors include two sons, Bobby Sigley of Dalzell and Jeffrey Sigley of Lexington; and a special granddaughter, Sierra Smith of Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dewey M. Powell, Jr. and Dan Powell; and three sisters, Libby Harrell, Virginia Cable, and Eleanor "Snook" Clark. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 25th at Dalzell United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dalzell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 85, Dalzell, SC 29040. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.



