1/
Yvonne Sigley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne Powell Sigley SUMTER - Yvonne Powell Sigley, 83, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born March 23, 1937, in Hemingway, SC, she was a daughter of the late Dewey M. Powell, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Maness Powell. She was a member of Dalzell United Methodist Church and was employed at McCarty's Emporium in Dalzell for 24 years. She was always a caregiver to those around her. Survivors include two sons, Bobby Sigley of Dalzell and Jeffrey Sigley of Lexington; and a special granddaughter, Sierra Smith of Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dewey M. Powell, Jr. and Dan Powell; and three sisters, Libby Harrell, Virginia Cable, and Eleanor "Snook" Clark. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 25th at Dalzell United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dalzell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 85, Dalzell, SC 29040. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dalzell United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
My dear friend how I will miss you. Whenever I go to a Cracker Barrel I will say a silent prayer as I know you will be looking down to see what I will order. Love you Yvonne I will see you again
Cindy Laumer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved