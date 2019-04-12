Yvonne Daniels Wilson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mrs. Yvonne Daniels Wilson will be held Saturday 1:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2019