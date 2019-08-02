Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zachary Croft. View Sign Service Information Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 (803)-266-3434 Memorial service 12:00 PM Rutledge Chapel Horseshoe University of South Carolina - Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zachary Croft COLUMBIA - Zachary Robert Bruce Croft was born November 30, 1989 in Orangeburg, SC and died peacefully on July 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas, in his home overlooking his favorite place: the Buffalo Bayou. He was the beloved son of Robert Bruce Croft and Diane McNinch. He was the younger brother and best friend of Kari Croft and her husband Reid Anderson. Zachary was the nephew of Joe and Wendy Ronghi, Neil McNinch and Marc Ozanich, and Tara Croft. He was the cousin to Courtney Ronghi Group and Allyson Ronghi. Waiting to greet him in heaven were his maternal grandparents, Robert and Linda McNinch and paternal grandparents, Bruce and Tama Croft. Zach was also dog dad to Mason, his regal companion and faithful sidekick who did not leave his side even as Zach's days on this earth came to an end. Zach was adored by his family and friends, and was a cornerstone of their daily lives. Through political debates, encouraging and passionate conversations, a sarcastic sense of humor and quick wit, and a deep love of sports, he filled their hearts with joy and courage that will be impossible to fully realize in his absence. In 2011, Zachary graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina- Columbia with a BA in Political Science. He was accepted into the prestigious law school at University of Virginia, where he earned his Juris Doctorate in 2014. While at UVA School of Law, he was on the Virginia Tax Review Editorial Board. He was accepted to a legal internship at the US District Court, Southern District of NY with the Honorable Allison J. Nathan in NYC, and later completed the UVA Law in DC Externship Program at the Securities and Exchange Commission Fall Honors Program Division of Enforcement, Financial Reporting and Audit Task Force in DC. Zach began his career in law at the firm of Latham and Watkins, LLP, Corporate Department in New York City. NYC quickly became Zach's second home. At Latham and Watkins he was secondee to Credit Suisse Office of General Counsel US Bank and Regulatory NYC. He later practiced law at Linklaters LLP Financial Regulatory Group in NYC before moving to Atlanta to join the firm of Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough LLP Corporate and Private Equity Group. Zach was most recently employed at the law firm of Bracewell LLP in Houston where he had specialized knowledge of leveraged buyouts and other acquisition financings, working capital facilities, receivable backed facilities and asset based findings. Zachary was in the NY State Bar Association, Georgia State Bar Association and was scheduled to take his Texas bar. In addition to his professional responsibilities, he worked pro-bono on a variety of causes and cases that were close to his heart. Zachary contributed to a number of political campaigns, and his passion was the pursuit of social justice and equitable opportunities for those who have been most marginalized. He was a fierce advocate of immigrant rights and of the LGBTQ community, and was an ally in the fight for racial reconciliation. He lived his life with bravery and conviction, and he inspired those around him to do the same. Zach was a brilliant young man with wisdom and compassion beyond his years, and these qualities, coupled with his values of justice, kindness, and acceptance, permeated his actions, his relationships, and his professional endeavors. He was the bravest person we have ever known. While his years on earth were short, he accomplished more than many will in a lifetime. He made his friends and family feel so incredibly special, and he was known for giving thoughtful, unique gifts that they will treasure forever. Despite his many travels, he considered Charleston, SC and New York City, NY to be his homes. Zachary will be laid to rest in these sacred spaces at a later date. He had also planned to celebrate his 30th birthday with his family in Banff National Park. In his absence, they will make the trip for him, ultimately spreading his ashes in their rightful resting place. Memorial Services to honor, celebrate, and remember Zach's life will be held at noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Rutledge Chapel on the Horseshoe at the University of South Carolina - Columbia. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to causes Zachary worked tirelessly and passionately to promote: Everytown for Gun Safety, The Trevor Project, The ACLU Immigrant Rights Project. Visit our on-line registry at

