Zana M. Hundley BLYTHEVILLE, AR Zana M. Hundley, 59, was born February 28, 1960 in Blytheville, AR and passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Parsons and Robert Donner. Mrs. Hundley was a member of South Lexington Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Lakeisha Culp (Timothy); sons, Zane Hess and Thomas E. Hundley; daughter-in-law, Claire Peters Hundley; granddaughter, Amber Culp and grandsons, Jonah Culp and Riley Hundley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2019