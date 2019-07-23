Zane Erwin Spires, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA Funeral services for Zane Erwin Spires, Sr., 64, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Cayce with interment to follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Pelion. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Jeff Chavis House or First Baptist Church of Cayce. Mr. Spires was born September 2, 1954 in Cayce, SC, and passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was a son of the late Margaret Love and Lowell Spires, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Ann F. Spires of West Columbia; children, Stephanie Rankin (Justin) of West Columbia, Sonya Adkinson (Johnathan) of Gaston, Zane Erwin Spires, Jr. of West Columbia; four grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Nash L. Spires (Margaret) of Alabama and sister-in-law, Gail Spires of Cayce. He was predeceased by a brother, Lowell C. "Butch" Spires and son-in-law, Josh Granger. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 23, 2019