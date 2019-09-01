Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zelle Burnside. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Funeral service 11:00 AM Shandon Presbyterian Church 607 Woodrow St. Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zelle Bethea Burnside COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Zelle Bethea Burnside, 90, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Shandon Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private burial will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Burnside died Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Latta, S.C. on September 8, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Edwin Allison Bethea, Sr. and Florence McNeil Bethea. Zelle graduated from Winthrop College with a degree in Secretarial Science. She married John William "Jack" Burnside, Sr. on November 11, 1950, and together they raised three children. She worked as a legal secretary for over 30 years, primarily for attorneys Crosby Lewis and Frank Robinson, retiring in 1992. She was a long-time member of Shandon Presbyterian Church, where she was instrumental in the development of the Meals on Wheels program. She was also active in her Circle at Shandon for many years and served as chairwoman and vice chair numerous times. She was given the "Mother of the Year" Award in 2007 by the Lower Richland Ruritan Club. Zelle always made sure that her children and grandchildren knew they were loved and cared for, and she will be greatly missed. Surviving are her loving husband of 68 years; sons, John W. Burnside, Jr. (Debbie) and Allen B. Burnside (Julie); daughter, Ann Burnside Bellamy; seven grandchildren, Jeannie Burnside, Dr. Rebecca Burnside (Shandon), Sarah Burnside Riggins (Wilton), Allison Burnside, Will Burnside, McNeil Bellamy, and Andie Bellamy; great-grandson, Burns Swindler; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Edwin Allison Bethea, Jr. and Johnny Walker Bethea; her sisters, Charlotte Henderson and Ann Gaston; and her son-in-law, Eddie Bellamy. The family wishes to thank the staff of Generations of Irmo for their care and support. Memorials may be made to Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC 29205. Please sign the online guestbook at

