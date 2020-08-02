1/
Zoe Anne Bundrick Hendrix
Zoe Anne Bundrick Hendrix LEXINGTON Zoe Hendrix, 84, widow of Marvin Hendrix, entered into eternal rest with her Heavenly Father, July 28, 2020. She was born in West Columbia, SC, to the late Lonnie and Cecile Gibson Bundrick. She was truly blessed and possessed a heart of love. Zoe is survived by her son Mark (Cindy) Hendrix and daughter Mandy (Charles) Ayers; Grandsons, Matthew (Allison) and Nathaniel (Kym) Hendrix; Granddaughter, Zoe Ayers; and Great-Grandchildren Miles and Caroline Hendrix. A private service was held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lexington, SC. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with plans. Online register at barr-price.com BARR-PRICE FUNERAL HOMES 803-532-4411

Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
