Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zoella Walker "Trubey" Trubey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Zoella Trubey Walker "Trubey" IRMO - Zoella Trubey Walker ("Trubey"), 81, passed away on May 17th, 2019 at Wellmore of Lexington assisted living facility and until recently resided in her beloved home in Irmo SC. She was born in Miami, Florida, in 1938 and was the first of two children of Zoella ("Zoe") and William H. Walker, Jr. Her family contributed to Miami's financial history and growth and were pioneer residents of Miami Shores Fla. Trubey attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and the University of Geneva, Switzerland. She was a wonderful painter and artist and turned this talent into a career as a renowned needlepoint designer. Until 1998, She owned the shop NEEDLE NICELY in Blowing Rock, NC, and Vero Beach, FL, where she had homes. Trubey's custom design business developed into a full-time wholesale line that is still currently sold to needlepoint shops throughout the United States. She was also well known for her ecclesiastical design work and her pieces are found in churches throughout the United States and notably at Westminster Abbey in London, and St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Like her parents she loved to travel and created many life-long friendships through these adventures. So she could be closer to her surviving son, John Frost ("Jack") Walker IV, his wife Bernadette, and her two grand daughters Jacqueline and Angelica Walker, she moved to Irmo over ten years ago. She spent her final months at Wellmore of Lexington and we want to thank them for all of their love and prayers during her final days. Trubey is also survived by her daughter Sarah Trubey Walker (Robert Gunderman), her brother William H Walker Jr. (Carol Sue) and her two nephews Bill and David Walker.

Zoella Trubey Walker "Trubey" IRMO - Zoella Trubey Walker ("Trubey"), 81, passed away on May 17th, 2019 at Wellmore of Lexington assisted living facility and until recently resided in her beloved home in Irmo SC. She was born in Miami, Florida, in 1938 and was the first of two children of Zoella ("Zoe") and William H. Walker, Jr. Her family contributed to Miami's financial history and growth and were pioneer residents of Miami Shores Fla. Trubey attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and the University of Geneva, Switzerland. She was a wonderful painter and artist and turned this talent into a career as a renowned needlepoint designer. Until 1998, She owned the shop NEEDLE NICELY in Blowing Rock, NC, and Vero Beach, FL, where she had homes. Trubey's custom design business developed into a full-time wholesale line that is still currently sold to needlepoint shops throughout the United States. She was also well known for her ecclesiastical design work and her pieces are found in churches throughout the United States and notably at Westminster Abbey in London, and St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Like her parents she loved to travel and created many life-long friendships through these adventures. So she could be closer to her surviving son, John Frost ("Jack") Walker IV, his wife Bernadette, and her two grand daughters Jacqueline and Angelica Walker, she moved to Irmo over ten years ago. She spent her final months at Wellmore of Lexington and we want to thank them for all of their love and prayers during her final days. Trubey is also survived by her daughter Sarah Trubey Walker (Robert Gunderman), her brother William H Walker Jr. (Carol Sue) and her two nephews Bill and David Walker. Published in The State on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close