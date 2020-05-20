Zuleime "Zu" L. Martin GILBERT A graveside service for Zuleime "Zu" L. Martin, 96, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Woodridge Memorial Park. Ms. Martin was born March 16, 1924 in Lexington County, SC and passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Belle Reeder and Howard S. Martin. Ms. Martin graduated from Columbia Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. She worked as a nurse for the Veteran's Administration Hospital for 7 years then went on to serve our country in the U.S. Navy for 24 years, retiring as a Navy Commander. After retiring, she worked for ABC Driving School. Ms. Martin is survived by her brother, John D. Reeder, Jr.; sister, Mary Blackwell and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Howard Martin, Larry Reeder and sisters, Rosalyn Ballington and Faye Harmon. Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church in Gilbert, SC. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Family and friends are welcome to visit the funeral home to pay their respects. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 20, 2020.