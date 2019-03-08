Zurti Agbango

Zurti Minnie Agbango COLUMBIA Funeral services for Miss Zurti Minnie Agbango will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon at the Word of God Church and Ministries International, 119 Diamond Lane, Columbia, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her mother, Regina Hingleton (Rubin) Thurmond; father, George (Diana) Agbango; eight sisters (including a twin sister, Zurma Agbango); one brother, other loving relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on Mar. 8, 2019
