1/
Annie Ruth Joyce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MADISON — Annie Ruth Joyce, 80, passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville. Joyce was born on May 9, 1940, in Stokes County, to the late Joseph A. Joyce and the late Delsie Vaden Joyce. She was a former employee of Burlington Industries and was of the Primitive Baptist faith. Survivors include her brother, Joe Donald Joyce; her sister-in-law and long-time friend, Bonnie Joyce; a nephew, Keith Joyce (Katherine); a niece, Regina Bowen (Phillip); a great-nephew, Kyle Joyce; and a great-niece, Sierra Bowen. A graveside service was held Oct. 18 at Buffalo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Cemetery, c/o Juanita Joyce, 1693 N.C. Highway 770, Sandy Ridge, 27046. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Stokes News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Buffalo Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
336-871-3200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved