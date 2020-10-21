MADISON — Annie Ruth Joyce, 80, passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville. Joyce was born on May 9, 1940, in Stokes County, to the late Joseph A. Joyce and the late Delsie Vaden Joyce. She was a former employee of Burlington Industries and was of the Primitive Baptist faith. Survivors include her brother, Joe Donald Joyce; her sister-in-law and long-time friend, Bonnie Joyce; a nephew, Keith Joyce (Katherine); a niece, Regina Bowen (Phillip); a great-nephew, Kyle Joyce; and a great-niece, Sierra Bowen. A graveside service was held Oct. 18 at Buffalo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Cemetery, c/o Juanita Joyce, 1693 N.C. Highway 770, Sandy Ridge, 27046. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.