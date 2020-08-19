Anthony Ray Roberson, 58, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Aug. 15, 2020, at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born to Billy Ray Roberson and the late Betty Brown Roberson in Forsyth County. Roberson married Cindy Jean Palmer, who survives of the home in 1984. He was a captain of the Davidson County Sheriff's office and retired in 2010. He graduated from High Point College in 1984 and the BLET program of Davidson County Community College in 1986. Roberson was an avid Wake Forest fan. Those who knew him adored him. He was known to always help in the community during his law enforcement career. He served on various boards and committees throughout Davidson County including Crime Stoppers, the Youth Juvenile Council, and was church Lay Leader at Burnett's Chapel United Methodist Church. He leaves to cherish his memories his father: Billy Ray Roberson; daughter Andria Roberson; brother Steven Roberson (Wanda); brother-in-law Tim Palmer (Joy); sister-in-law Kris Daniels (B.J.); nephews Luke Daniels, Steven Roberson (April), Chase Palmer (Brooke); nieces Stephanie Roberson and Makenzie Daniels. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville, with the Rev. Ed Armfield Jr. officiating and vocals by Tim Perry and Tim Sells. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Davidson County Sheriff's Department for North Carolina Special Olympics.