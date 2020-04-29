Home

SANFORD — Barbara Nicholson Kent, 86, of Sanford passed away April 20, 2020. Kent was born in Lee County, daughter of the late John Wesley Nicholson and Clyde Cameron Nicholson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William Wesley Kent, and brothers Worth Cameron, John Buie, Hugh, Max and Clyde Nicholson. She was a member of Miracle Baptist Church and former church pianist. Kent was a family-oriented lady whose church life was important throughout her life. She is survived by her children, Terry Kent (Janelle) of Danbury, Lynn Kent (Saffienatu) of Sanford, Victor Kent of Iowa and Vicki Bryan of Sanford; grandchildren, Joel Kent, Jeremy Kent, Candace Kent, Mariama Koroma, Brian Kent, Joshua Kent, Amber Kent, Timothy Kent, Jessica Kent. Daniel Kent, Christopher Lloyd, and Kaylen Bryan; great grandchildren, Noarh, Levi, Logan, Chloe, Josiah, Jacob, Madison, John, Jorden, Ruby, Reagan, and Caroline. A graveside service was held April 24 at Lee Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to Miracle Baptist Church, 830 Harvey Faulk Road, Sanford, NC 27332. Online Condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.

Published in The Stokes News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
