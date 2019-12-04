|
DANBURY — Bertha Boles Amos, 76, passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The funeral service was held Dec.4 at Peters Creek Baptist Church, with interment in the Church Cemetery. Amos was born May 18, 1943, in Stokes County to the late Howard Vestal and Bertha Vandora Benson Boles. She was a loving wife, mama, granny, and great-granny. Amos was a dedicated member of Peters Creek Baptist Church, where she taught the youth Sunday School class for many years and served on the Beautification Committee. She was also dedicated to the school system, having worked for 46 years in the Stokes County Schools as a cafeteria manager. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Odell Boles and a sister, Betty Boles Flinchum. Survivors include her loving husband, Clyde Odell Amos; daughters, Melissa Jane Amos Winfrey (Teddy), Christina Lynne Amos Mitchell (Jeff), Michele Annette Amos Self (David); brothers, John Henry Boles (Peggy), Kenneth Boles, Wayne Boles, and Michael Boles; sisters Rachel Boles Brown and Carrie Ann Boles Southern; grandchildren Brandon Eames (Heather), Brittany Vanderhoff (Wayne), Christopher Mitchell (Sarah), Micayla Mitchell Neill (Erik), Roy Hutchins (Kati), Alysha Mabe (J.D.); great-grandchildren, Bryton Hull, Keagan Eames, Memphis Eames, Aiden Vanderhoff, Mason Vanderhoff, Felix Mitchell, Theodore Mitchell, Penelope Mitchell, Susanna Mitchell, Ezekiel Hutchins, Raelynn Hutchins, Xavier Hutchins, and Nikolai Mabe. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Peters Creek Baptist Church, c/o Ruth Rodgers, 6561 N.C. Highway 8 North, Lawsonville, 27022. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
