GERMANTON – Bettye K. Johnson, 89, passed away Jan. 24, 2020. She was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Stokes County, North Carolina, to the late Lester and Anna Slate Kiser. Johnson was a past president of the Germanton School Parent Teacher Association and, along with her husband, a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Germanton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Peter W. "Buck" Johnson. She is survived by her children, Steve (Heidi), Mark (Heather), and Kristy Spencer (Steven); her brother, Monte (Anne); four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Charles McGathy presiding. The family would like to thank the staff of Stokes County Nursing Home for their loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stokes County Nursing Home, 1570 Hwy 8 & 89, Danbury, 27016. Colonial Funeral Home of Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
