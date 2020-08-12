GERMANTON — Billy Joe Mendenhall, 55, died unexpectedly on Aug. 10, 2020, at his home. Mendenhall was born on July 30, 1965, in Stokes County to James Robert and Pauline Edna Melton Mendenhall. He was a tobacco farmer as well as working for Hanes Brands, Inc. He attended Faith Baptist Church. Billy loved sports, especially baseball, and liked watching the Yankees. He also enjoyed being outdoors, and liked hunting, farming, and taking trips to the mountains.He is preceded in death by his father, James "Crane" Robert Mendenhall. He is survived by his loving wife, Claudia Maribel Urizar Mendenhall; his mother, Pauline Melton Mendenhall; two sons, Charles Mendenhall and Richard Mendenhall; two step-daughters, Vivian Perez Chandler (Nicholas) and Andrea Perez; and two brothers, Ronnie Mendenhall (Lindy) and Mike Mendenhall. There will be an 11 a.m. funeral service held this Friday, Aug. 14, at Faith Baptist Church, with Pastor Kenny Heath officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Cemetery Fund: 4145 Flat Shoals Rd., Germanton, 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home is serving the Mendenhall family.