Slate Funeral Home Inc
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
(336) 983-5176
KING – Billy Wayne Gray, 64, of King, passed away at his home on March 27, 2020. Gray was born on May 8, 1955 in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Eugene and Meldie Jent Gray. He loved fishing and hunting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Crawford and Walter Gray. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Paula Gray, daughters Kellie and Rebecca; sisters Gay Young (Ken), and Nancy Crotts; brothers Eli Gray (Vickie) and Dennie Gray (Diane); nieces and nephews Dwayne, Jamie, Theresa, Suzanne, Amanda, Walter, Robbie, Mike, Brandon; sisters-in-law Ana Ruth and Donna Gray, and his best friend, Petey the Wonder Dog. Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gray family. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Published in The Stokes News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
