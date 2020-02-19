|
Blake Hicks Smith, a native of Stokes County (the Meadows community), passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, in Marietta, GA, just short of her 91st birthday. Smith worked at Duplan Industries and Western Electric in Winston-Salem. After meeting and marrying her husband, D. Grant Smith of King, she worked for a number of years as a medical office staff member and subsequently as an inventory specialist at Lantal Textiles (formerly Langenthal Mills) in Rural Hall. She devoted her life to Christ and was extraordinarily committed and active at her church, First Baptist of King. After her retirement, she spent many years working at King Outreach Ministry, where she met and befriended many in the community. She was the daughter of Ollie and Rose Hicks of Stokes County. She was preceeded in death by three siblings: Leonard Hicks, George "Mutt" Hicks and Evelyn Charlotte Tuttle. Smith was also preceeded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, D. Grant Smith, and her daughter Deborah C. Blackburn of California. She is survived by a son, Shaun G. Smith (Lela) of Acworth, GA, and grandchildren Elizabeth M. Smith of Nashville and Samuel R. Smith of Athens, GA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews from both her and her husband's siblings. She was always be remembered for her outgoing personality, faith in the Lord, her avility to help those in need, her sense of humor, and her instictive nature to "pull for the underdog" in all facets of like. A service will be held on Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at Slate Funeral Home, 132 E. Dalton Road in King. Slate is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.
Published in The Stokes News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020