KING — Bobby "Erbs" Jones, 77 of King, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on June 26, 2020, with his family by his side. He was a retired truck driver from Hugh Pfaff Poultry and a painter. He was just a simple man who loved during his childhood years to sit on a fence post and draw pictures of modern-day airplanes and jump on a train and ride into town in the state of Virginia. In his younger years he also loved fishing with his family and his brothers. In his retired years he and his wife enjoyed traveling to the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. He enjoyed several trips with his brothers flying over Stokes, Surry, and Rockingham Counties. He loved sitting on his porch listening to the birds singing and watching the airplanes and the space station fly over. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Phipps Jones, his son Robert Jones, father Paul Jones, mother Helen Hess Jones, brother Jack Jones, and sister Carol Hayes. He is survived by his son, Keith Jones, four brothers Ronnie (Connie), Jerry, Larry (Joyce) and Ricky (Shelly) Jones, two sisters Janice (Howard) Hamm and Wanda Jones. Per his request he will be cremated with no service and that he and his wife's ashes be strewn across the mountains. A few days before his passing he raised his arm and said "I can see it, but I just ain't got there yet." Psalms 116:15 Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. We will see you again soon, Erbs!