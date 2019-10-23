Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
336-871-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Overby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Kay Overby


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Kay Overby Obituary

STUART – Brenda Kay Overby, 71, entered into Heaven to receive her well-deserved rewards on Oct. 17, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home. Overby was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Stokes County, to the late Burrell and Lois Harris Overby. She had been a dedicated member of Minnie's Chapel Wesleyan Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. Brenda was very involved with her community, and was also a caregiver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Donnie Burrell, Willie Douglas, and Frankie James Overby, and a sister, Shirley Jane Overby Gilley. Survivors include her brothers, Perry Overby (Pauline), Charles Overby (Judy), Larry Overby, Glenn Overby (Pam), and Barry Overby (Wendy) and sisters, Patsy Mullins (Jimmy), Juanita Osborne (Blane), Phyllis Johnson, and Cynthia Handy (Danny). The funeral service was held Oct. 20 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment was in Peters Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Developmental Center, Attn: Penny Belcher, P.O. Box 785, Stuart, VA 24171; or the The Patrick County Alzheimer's Support Group, c/o Sally Smith, 2448 South Mayo Drive, Stuart, VA 24171; and Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Published in The Stokes News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now