STUART – Brenda Kay Overby, 71, entered into Heaven to receive her well-deserved rewards on Oct. 17, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home. Overby was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Stokes County, to the late Burrell and Lois Harris Overby. She had been a dedicated member of Minnie's Chapel Wesleyan Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. Brenda was very involved with her community, and was also a caregiver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Donnie Burrell, Willie Douglas, and Frankie James Overby, and a sister, Shirley Jane Overby Gilley. Survivors include her brothers, Perry Overby (Pauline), Charles Overby (Judy), Larry Overby, Glenn Overby (Pam), and Barry Overby (Wendy) and sisters, Patsy Mullins (Jimmy), Juanita Osborne (Blane), Phyllis Johnson, and Cynthia Handy (Danny). The funeral service was held Oct. 20 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment was in Peters Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Developmental Center, Attn: Penny Belcher, P.O. Box 785, Stuart, VA 24171; or the The Patrick County Alzheimer's Support Group, c/o Sally Smith, 2448 South Mayo Drive, Stuart, VA 24171; and Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
Published in The Stokes News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019