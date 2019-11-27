|
KING - Brenda Sue Santoro, 68, of King, left this life and was welcomed home on Nov. 18, 2019, while surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Gary, West Virginia, on March 3, 1951. Santoro was a loving wife, selfless mother, and doting "Nana B." She is survived by her husband of close to 40 years, Mark Santoro of King, and her children, Delaney (Jill) Santoro, Nikki (Mike) Cline, Tony Santoro, and Frankie Santoro, as well as five grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Gus, and Ana Santoro and Izzy Cline. Also left to cherish her memories are her siblings, Leonard (Rosemary) Murray of Indianapolis, Indiana, Frankie (Elisabeth) Murray of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, and Sandra Goss of Lowell, Indiana, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, William Murray, and eldest grandson, Gage Edwards. On Nov. 25, family and friends gathered for a Celebration of Life reception followed by a funeral mass at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in King. Monetary donations in honor of Santoro can be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Published in The Stokes News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019