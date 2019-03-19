KING — Gerald Gray "Bub" Robertson, 82, passed away peacefully at home in King on March 6, 2019. He loved to play golf with buddies Roger, Larry, Sam and Joe; bowl and drive his great-granddaughters around in the golf cart. Gerald was born in Stokes County on April 23, 1936, to the late Curtis Robertson and Clara Tuttle Robertson. Surviving are his wife, Lynda Joyce Robertson; two daughters, Susan Robertson Young (Darin) and Sandi Robertson; two grandchildren, Brooke LaPrade and Zachary Young; and two great-granddaughters Emberleigh LaPrade and Cambria Marsh. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one grandson, Eric LaPrade. Gerald is also survived by two sisters, Joann Warren (Buddy) and Doris Wolfe and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Stokes and Hospice of Winston-Salem for their support and care. Upon his request, there will be no services at this time. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stokes County, Hospice of Winston-Salem or Stokes County Animal Shelter.