GERMANTON — Carol Jean Lawson McHone, 67, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2020. She was born in Stokes County to Rudolph and Hazel Lawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie McHone and a sister, Jenny Boles. She is survived by her two daughters, Christy (Mike) Mabe and Donna (Todd) Thornton. She also leaves behind four special grandchildren whom she loved very much: Ashley Thornton of Florida, Hayley Thornton of Sandy Ridge, Jacob Mabe of Germanton, and Grace Mabe of Germanton. Carol leaves behind many other family members in which she loved dearly, especially Tim and Sherry Southern, and special friends Lennis Collins and Carrie Lee Burnette. McHone was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Germanton. She worked at Hastings Co. in King, as well as farming tobacco for many years. She loved the outdoors, her family, her friends, her neighbors, and helping everyone she could. Above all things, she loved her Lord and Savior. A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no formal visitation, however the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Christy Mabe. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove, is honored to be serving the McHone family.
Published in The Stokes News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.