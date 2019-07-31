|
WALNUT COVE — Mr. Charles "Bailey" Stevens, 92, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday , July 23, 2019, in his home with his family by his side. Bailey was born on Sept. 17, 1926, in Stokes County to the late Newton A. and Tabitha E. Mabe Stephens. Bailey loved his family, farming, gardening, and working hard. He was a wonderful daddy, grandfather, great-grandfather, and father-in-law, and was loved by many. Bailey was a charter member of First Christian Church in Walnut Cove where he served on the building committee and was of the Primitive Baptist faith. He was a retiree from RJ Reynolds Tobacco with 30 years of service and served his country proudly in the US Navy during WWII, as a member of the "Frog Team." In addition to his parents, Bailey was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Lou Flinchum Stevens; and son, Charles Bailey "Tony" Stevens Jr. Bailey is survived by his children, Lou Ann Inman (Joe), Lindy Mendenhall (Ronnie), Jody Stevens, and Tracy Smith (Jeff); six grandchildren, Lucas Inman (Teresa), Josh Inman (Kara), Matt Willard (Tosha), Jordan Stevens, Elizabeth Brown (Michael), and Leah Barczy (Josh); six great-grandchildren, Reed, Conner, Noah, and Case Inman, and Bailey and Brody Willard; three step-grandchildren. Erica Goodwin (Chris), and Kyle and Josh Mendenhall; and three step-great-grandchildren, Hughes, Hollis, and Hudson. A funeral service held on Saturday, July 27, at Burroughs Chapel with Jeff Smith, Joe Inman, Elizabeth Brown, and Lucas Inman officiating. Burial followed at Walnut Cove Cemetery with military honors. The family received friends on Saturday, July 27 at Burroughs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care – Stokes County PO Box 863 Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is serving the Stevens family.