King — Charlie "Tumpie" Hill, 89, passed away on June 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born to his late parents Jasper and Minnie Hill on Jan. 20, 1930, in Sanford. He was proceeded in death by two brothers, Odell and JW. Charlie lived most of his life in King. He owned several businesses such as King Auto Parts and United Used Cars. In his younger years, he could be found racing at Bowman Gray Stadium or going to NASCAR races. Later in life you could always find him working in his garden, raising chickens, or teaching his grandkids the simple values in life. Charlie was a friend to all he knew. If you ever needed advice, he was the guy you came and saw. He was a man of few words, but you couldn't let that fool you because behind those eyes was years of wisdom that no amount of experience could ever teach. As a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Charlie made sure that they had every opportunity in this world and made sure they never wanted for anything. At times he could be stubborn, like his grandsons always said, "we could trade you in for that donkey and it would never be as stubborn as you." He's on the highway to heaven now but knowing Charlie he'll have to stop and pick up one of those old used cars. Charlie is survived by his beloved wife Ruth, of 60 years; and his daughter Tonya Brake and special son-in-law Randy of Lake Norman; two grandsons, Joshua and Jeremy, who were his pride and joy; and two great-grandkids, Addie and Colton, who were his sunshine. A special thank you goes out to Bub and Brenda Vogler, Todd, Eddie, Joseph, Anna, and Wesley Hill and Wayne and Tammy Hutchins, Junior, Linda, Jason, and Marty Morris, and Buffy and Billy Welch. Family received friends and family Friday, June 14 from 7-9 p.m. at Slates funeral Home in King. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at Slates with a burial at Crestview Cemetery in Rural Hall. Slate Funeral Home served the family of Charlie Hill. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.