Clarence "June Bug" Dereas Hester Jr. passed away Nov. 16, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Clarence Dereas Hester Sr. and Mary Osborne Hester. "June Bug" was a member of New Testament Baptist Church in King. He retired from Hanes with 20 years' service. He was an avid NASCAR fan and he enjoyed watching wrestling. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy H. Hester; three sisters and one brother. He is survived by his second wife, Alice Maynard Hester; stepchildren, Sara Beckham, Jay Hicks, and Lisa McHone; six step-grandchildren, including one special step-granddaughter, Savannah McHone Bullins, and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The Stokes News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019