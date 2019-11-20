Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
141 Smith Edward Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
(336) 993-2136
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Hester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Dereas "June Bug" Hester Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Dereas "June Bug" Hester Jr. Obituary

Clarence "June Bug" Dereas Hester Jr. passed away Nov. 16, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Clarence Dereas Hester Sr. and Mary Osborne Hester. "June Bug" was a member of New Testament Baptist Church in King. He retired from Hanes with 20 years' service. He was an avid NASCAR fan and he enjoyed watching wrestling. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy H. Hester; three sisters and one brother. He is survived by his second wife, Alice Maynard Hester; stepchildren, Sara Beckham, Jay Hicks, and Lisa McHone; six step-grandchildren, including one special step-granddaughter, Savannah McHone Bullins, and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published in The Stokes News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -