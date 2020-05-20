WALNUT COVE — Cora Velma Bassett Burley, 96, went home to be with her Lord on April 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Burley was born on Dec. 16, 1923, in Canister, New York, to the late Ray and Sally Osmin Bassett. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church in Kernersville, where she was the organist and pianist. She was a good cook and could make the best chocolate chip cookies. She loved to garden and work outside, as well as walking every morning. Also, she liked to collect bells and had hundreds of them in her collection. Burley loved her children very much and was always there for them whenever they needed her. She was retired from Eastman Kodak and also worked as a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Burley, a brother, Carol Bassett, and sister-in-law, Essie Bassett. She is survived by her loving children, Darlene Hartwig (Mike) of Walnut Cove, Jerry Burley of Bearsville, NY, and Betty Graham (Bruce) of Louisville; nine grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Burley family.
Published in The Stokes News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.