Darlene Mary Pedersen Kilbourne passed away on May 9 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born On Dec. 30, 1951, in Cuba, Illinois, to the late Corlieu and Arnold Pedersen. Kilbourne graduated from Western Illinois University and worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Candy Pedersen. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Scott Kilbourne of Walnut Cove, and their son, John Kilbourne. She is also survived by her sister, Charlesa Young (Dale). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the animal rescue of the donor's choice. Online Condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Published in The Stokes News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.