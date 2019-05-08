David Lee Allen was born Aug. 16, 1944, in Forsyth County to the late Silas Harvey Allen and Ersie Newsome Allen. He had a kind, generous, and unassuming soul. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother; Jerry Silas Allen, one niece, and two nephews. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynda Moser Allen; four siblings; Harvey Michael Allen (Jean), Rufus Kent Allen (Donna), John Stanley Allen (Jane), and Ann Allen Jones; two step-children, Randy Waller and a special daughter-in-law, Kandice Waller, and Robin Southern; three grandchildren, David Glenn Waller, Daniel Corn (Ashley), Danielle Nesbitt (Daniel), and numerous nieces and nephews. David worked alongside his four brothers and parents on the family farm while growing up and taught his adoring sister how to overcome the school of hard knocks. He graduated from Northwest High School in Winston-Salem and attended Appalachian State University. He also attended flight school in Tampa, Florida, where he obtained a commercial Pilots License. Saving his money, he earned at Hennis Trucking Company, he ordered and purchased a red, 1966 Pontiac GTO, a possession he truly loved. David was a fierce supporter of his country and in 1968, he joined the U.S. Army. He was a crew chief in the 101st Airborne on board a Chinook helicopter. He received a bronze star as well as other metals for his service. Unbeknownst at the time, he and his comrades were subjected to toxic agent orange for herbicide use. As years have passed, many, including David, suffered from the various ailments the poison caused. David fought on even after the accident left him with a prosthetic leg while building a home. He was a building contractor for 45 years, following his dearly loved Dad's example. He had building projects from pro-bono up to $1 million plus. A young adult of the 60s, he loved music, especially Motown. He played basketball for Northwest High School. Later in life, David enjoyed riding a Road King Classic Harley Davidson on the Parkway. This was presented to him by his wife on their 25th Anniversary. David loved everyone and was at ease making friends with strangers and helping those in need. As a solider for Christ, David led many to the Lord. He attended King Church of Christ and Poplar Springs Church of Christ. A solider throughout his life in one form or the other, God granted that his health battles on this earth be at an end Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was escorted into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ, God, and the other friends and family members that have passed into heavenly residence. Hallelujah! A military memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, at Poplar Springs Church of Christ, 7120 NC Hwy 66 S. King, NC. Kent Allen, Chuck Bower, and Don Wallace will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Celebration will be at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: , (P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014), Vietnam Veterans of America National Headquarters (8719 Colesville Rd. Suite 100, Silver Springs MD 20910), or American Legion, Post 290 (446 S Main St, King, NC 27021). Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.