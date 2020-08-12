DANBURY — Doris Bullington Wall, 101, passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at her residence. Wall was born Nov. 25, 1918, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Ira F. and Josie Davis Bullington. She was a long time active member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church. Her greatest hobbies were quilting and reading. Wall graduated from Brasville High School in Danville, Virginia, in 1936. She attended Radford State Teacher's College from 1936-1938, where she received a Normal Professional Certificate. She graduated from High Point College in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She taught school in Pittsylvania and Henry County from 1938-1946. She came to Stokes County in 1946 to teach, and retired from Sandy Ridge School Stokes County in 1974 with 35 years of service. Some of her activities include being a member and president of the Lawsonville Senior Citizens Club, Stokes Advocacy Council to Senior ACTS, president of ACTS, member of the Lawsonville Community Council, United Methodist Women of Snow Hill Church, and Stokes County Retired Teachers School Personnel. She was the Stokes County Unit North Carolina Retired School Person Volunteer of the Year for 2004-2005. Since retirement, she had volunteered thousands of hours of service to Stokes County. Wall was both a servant and leader. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Wall; a sister, Ethel Overstreet; and two brothers, Boyd B. and Roy O. Bullington. Survivors include her son, Leon W. Wall (Joyce); a daughter, Ruby W. Johnson; step-daughter-in-law Lucille Wall; grandson, Chad Wall (Donna Bennett); great-granddaughter, Sydney Dalton (Josh). Memorials may be made to: Snow Hill United Methodist Church, 2030 Snow Hill Church Rd., Danbury, 27016. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.