PFAFFTOWN – Doris Jean Hill Tuttle, 81, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sept. 5, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Tuttle was born on Dec. 1, 1938, to the late Charles Henry and Lula Frye Hill. She was a 1956 graduate of King High School. She began a 31-year career with Piedmont Airlines/US Airways after completing courses at Gale Institutes Airline Division in Minnesota. She made many dear friends at the airlines and took great pride in her job. Her family will always remember her for being such a sweet and soft-spoken woman who, even in times of sickness, greeted you with her lovely smile. Tuttle enjoyed all kinds of music and was known for having a radio in about every room of her house. She loved to watch Bob Ross and would spend some of her free time painting and designing her own Christmas cards. Most of her energy after retirement was devoted to helping care for her granddaughters. She was involved in every aspect of their lives and loved and nurtured them passionately, a truly precious mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Arzell Tuttle; three brothers, Bailey, Don, and Clayborn Hill. Surviving are her daughter, April Stewart (Tim); granddaughters Elizabeth Walser (Brooks) and Meredith Beeson; grandson Daniel Stewart (fiancé Emma Wagoner); brothers Carl and Richard Hill; a sister, Yvonne Knuth; as well as several nieces and nephews. Those wishing to honor her memory may make a contribution to Palmyra United Methodist Church, 5076 N.C. Hwy. 8 South, Germanton, 27019; or to Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6810 University Parkway, Rural Hall, 27045, both of which she was a member of at different times. There will be no formal service or visitation at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Tuttle family. "I thank my God every time I remember you." – Philippians 1:3