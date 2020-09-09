1/1
Doris Jean (Hill) Tuttle
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PFAFFTOWN – Doris Jean Hill Tuttle, 81, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sept. 5, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Tuttle was born on Dec. 1, 1938, to the late Charles Henry and Lula Frye Hill. She was a 1956 graduate of King High School. She began a 31-year career with Piedmont Airlines/US Airways after completing courses at Gale Institutes Airline Division in Minnesota. She made many dear friends at the airlines and took great pride in her job. Her family will always remember her for being such a sweet and soft-spoken woman who, even in times of sickness, greeted you with her lovely smile. Tuttle enjoyed all kinds of music and was known for having a radio in about every room of her house. She loved to watch Bob Ross and would spend some of her free time painting and designing her own Christmas cards. Most of her energy after retirement was devoted to helping care for her granddaughters. She was involved in every aspect of their lives and loved and nurtured them passionately, a truly precious mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Arzell Tuttle; three brothers, Bailey, Don, and Clayborn Hill. Surviving are her daughter, April Stewart (Tim); granddaughters Elizabeth Walser (Brooks) and Meredith Beeson; grandson Daniel Stewart (fiancé Emma Wagoner); brothers Carl and Richard Hill; a sister, Yvonne Knuth; as well as several nieces and nephews. Those wishing to honor her memory may make a contribution to Palmyra United Methodist Church, 5076 N.C. Hwy. 8 South, Germanton, 27019; or to Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6810 University Parkway, Rural Hall, 27045, both of which she was a member of at different times. There will be no formal service or visitation at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Tuttle family. "I thank my God every time I remember you." – Philippians 1:3



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Stokes News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
(336) 591-4341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 7, 2020
To my favorite person in the Hill family. She’s always had a very special place in my heart and always will. I visited her twice before the Coronavirus but she was asleep both times then the pandemic happened and I couldn’t go visit recently. I will miss her dearly. May she Rest In Peace. Love Judy Hill.
Judy Hill
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved