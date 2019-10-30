Home

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
336-871-3200
Doris Manring Mabe

Doris Manring Mabe Obituary

LAWSONVILLE – Doris Manring Mabe, 85, passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at the Stokes County Nursing Home. The funeral service was held at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel on Oct. 29. Interment followed in Snow Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mabe was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Stokes County to the late Tom and Lillian Stegall Manring. She was a loving wife, and special friend to all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reeley Mabe; brother, Ernest Manring; sister-in-law,Thelma Manring. Survivors include three nephews, Lewis (Mary Sue) Manring, Tommy (Debbie) Manring, and Bobby (Linda) Manring; a niece, Jane (Larry) McLaurin; loyal and loving friend, Sylvia O. Burton; special nurse and friend, Christy Handy; and numerous dedicated caregivers. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Published in The Stokes News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
