Doris Marie Rouse, 77, of Village Care of King, passed away on Dec.13, 2019. Doris was born on Nov. 7, 1942, to Mildred Matthews Rouse and Charles Spurgeon Rouse in Wake County. A true woman of faith, who loved reading her Bible, gospel music and faith that she would be in Heaven with Jesus. Her generous spirit will be her legacy. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Rouse Kermon. Surviving are her siblings, Charles Rouse Jr., Jessie Ruth Stamey, Joel Kenneth Rouse, Shirley Rouse Berthrong, and Arlene Rouse. There will be a private, family service. Memorials may be made to Mental Health of Forsyth County, 1509 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The Stokes News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019