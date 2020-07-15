LINCOLN, KANSAS — Dorothy Pauline Milner, 91, of Lincoln, passed away June 25, 2020. She was born in King, North Carolina, Oct. 8, 1928, to Mae Fae Knight and Tom Terry Jessup. She was a dietitian at Presbyterian Manor in Sterling, Kansas. Milner loved to bake, and her specialty was banana bread. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Her favorite vacation spot was Emerald Island. She did not learn to drive until she was 50. Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Beach, of Lincoln; brother, Elbert "Brother" (Peggy Jessup), of King; grandchildren, Richard Miller (Barbara) and Shelly Smith; great-grandchildren Tyler Walden (Shea), Ryan Miller, Bret Walden (KC); and great-great grandchildren Kolter and Nash. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, JT, Jimmy, Billy "Red", John, Tommy, and six other infant siblings. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the Lincoln Senior Center, in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401. To send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net.