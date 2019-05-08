|
WESTFIELD — Edith Marybell Marshall, 90, died April 30, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 12, 1928. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 3, at 2 p.m. at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Marshall family.
Published in The Stokes News from May 8 to May 9, 2019
