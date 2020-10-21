Elmer Alonzo Webster III, of Walkertown, died Oct. 13, 2020, from complications associated with COPD and COVID-19. He was retired from Tyco Electronics and enjoyed fishing, classic cars, music, making people laugh, and time with his family. He was a servant of our Lord and he has gone to Heaven, where a place has been prepared for him. Elmer would want you to know that if Jesus Christ is not your Savior, then please ask someone about Him today. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Elmer and Helen Duncan Webster, and his brother, Don Paul Webster. Webster leaves behind a sister, Sue Webster Townsend; a niece, Lisa (Ricky) Payne; his loving wife of 31 years, Nancy, and her son and daughter, Lee Collins and Janet (Mike) Randall. Through them, he and Nancy were blessed with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who he loved and cherished as his own. He is also survived by his first wife, Suella Sanders Webster, and their only son Todd (Melinda) Webster. Through Todd, he was able to love and enjoy three grandsons: Nikolas (Carmen), Mikah, and Isaak Webster, along with three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Nadia, and baby Maddie Jo Webster. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and assistants in the COVID ICU at Novant Health-Forsyth Medical Center for their care, love and compassion towards Webster and his family during his stay there. Each of you are a blessing and we are forever grateful for the sacrifices you make each day. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you can send food items or a monetary donation in his memory to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina at https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org/donate or 3655 Reed Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27017.