STONEVILLE — It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene "Gene" Truman Shelton, 75, of Stoneville, announce his passing on Oct. 26, 2020, at the Rockingham County Hospice Home in Reidsville. He is now in the loving arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Shelton was born Sept. 10, 1945, to Pannell and Lillian Rakestraw Shelton. He was a native of Rockingham County and lived in the Anglin Mill community all his life. He was raised on a tobacco farm and loved being outdoors. He also loved to cook and will be remembered fondly for all of his wonderful dishes, especially his vegetable soup, homemade biscuits and banana pudding. He looked forward to waking early every Sunday to prepare lunch for his family and friends before going to church. He was the owner of Shelton and Son Logging until his declining health in 2007. He was a faithful member of Mayo Christian Church for 35 years. Shelton loved his family especially his grandchildren who were the apple of his eye. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pauline Hensley and brothers, Buddy, Jamie and Bob Shelton. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Wanda Stovall Shelton of the home; his children, Gretchen Shelton-Raiford (Phil), Greg Shelton (Kathryn) and Genna Holt (Chad); grandchildren, Chase, Claudia, Reid, Reese and Claire Raiford, Raychel and Grayson Shelton, Halle and Hollis Holt; a sister, Joanne Hall (William); and brothers Odell (Freeda) and Dewey (Juanita) Shelton. He will lie in repose on Friday, Oct. 30, from 1-6 p.m., with visitation from 7-9 p.m. at Mayo Christian Church, 4949 George Taylor Road, Spencer, Virginia. The funeral service was held at Mayo Christian Church in Spencer, Virginia, on Oct. 31. Interment followed in the Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 N.C. Highway 65, Reidsville, 27320. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.