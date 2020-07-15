WALNUT COVE — Evelyn Lee Harvey Lloyd, 94, a former resident of Walnut Cove, died June 30, 2020, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where she had moved to live near her daughter. She was born Jan. 5, 1926, in Danville, Virginia, to James Willis and Ida Hill Harvey, and graduated from Schoolfield High School, Averett College, and Elon College. Lloyd was a dedicated educator who taught English and math in Stokes County for more than 30 years at Walnut Cove and South Stokes high schools. She also taught in Allegheny and Guilford counties and in Colorado and Georgia. She was a member of Stokesburg United Methodist Church and the Phi Theta Kappa honor fraternity. Along with her beloved husband and best friend of 61 years, E.B. "Jock" Lloyd, she enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking, jogging, race walking, and canoeing. She also loved to read and do needle work. Preceding her in death were her husband, her parents and her three brothers, Garner, Loyd, and James Harvey. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Lloyd, and her son-in-law, Dan Kleeman. The family thanks Brookdale of Johnson City for giving her loving care while she lived there. A graveside service was held at the Walnut Cove Cemetery on July 14, with Pastor Jenny Hemrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, you can make a memorial to the Stokes County Retired School Personnel Scholarship Fund, 1432 Hart Road, Lawsonville, NC 27022. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.