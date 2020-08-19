1/1
Frankie Leona (Thrift) Bridges
WALNUT COVE — Frankie Leona Thrift Bridges, 84, went home to be with her Lord on Aug. 13, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Forsyth County to the late Frank M. and Gertrude Jenkins Thrift. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and retired from Oakwood Mobile Homes as the office manager with more than 25 years of service. She loved going to the beach, loved her family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, Bridges was preceded in death by four brothers: Thomas Thrift, Frank Thrift Jr., Donald Thrift Sr., and Raymond Thrift; and a sister, Elizabeth Spencer. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Sidney Ray Bridges Sr.; three children: Sidney Ray Bridges Jr., Almeta Bridges Sizemore (Frankie), and David Martin Bridges (Maria); grandchildren Mark, Glenn, Maggie, Jesse, and Samantha; five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. A funeral service was held Aug. 18 at Liberty Baptist Church, with Pastor Gary Styers officiating. Burial was in Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove, is honored to be serving the Bridges family.



Published in The Stokes News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
(336) 591-4341
