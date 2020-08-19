WALNUT COVE — Frankie Leona Thrift Bridges, 84, went home to be with her Lord on Aug. 13, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Forsyth County to the late Frank M. and Gertrude Jenkins Thrift. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and retired from Oakwood Mobile Homes as the office manager with more than 25 years of service. She loved going to the beach, loved her family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, Bridges was preceded in death by four brothers: Thomas Thrift, Frank Thrift Jr., Donald Thrift Sr., and Raymond Thrift; and a sister, Elizabeth Spencer. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Sidney Ray Bridges Sr.; three children: Sidney Ray Bridges Jr., Almeta Bridges Sizemore (Frankie), and David Martin Bridges (Maria); grandchildren Mark, Glenn, Maggie, Jesse, and Samantha; five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. A funeral service was held Aug. 18 at Liberty Baptist Church, with Pastor Gary Styers officiating. Burial was in Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove, is honored to be serving the Bridges family.