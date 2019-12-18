|
Gary Wayne Inman, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 10, 2019, in Walnut Cove. He was born March 7, 1952, in Stewart, Virginia, to Anne Tedder. He was married to Rosanne Inman for 33 years. He worked for 28 years at Davey Tree Company and then at Southeastern Middle School in Walnut Cove for 13 years. Inman was well known for his great sense of humor and ability to make everyone around him laugh, even in his last days when we know he was feeling bad. He is survived by his wife, Rosanne Inman, his daughter, Tracy Heath (Kenny); stepson Matthew Tilley; three grandchildren, Katelyn Heath, Isaac Heath, and Jacob Heath; two step-grandchildren, Wesley Tilley and Jacqueline Tilley; stepfather Bud Tedder of Mount Airy; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Garry Wayne Inman; his mother, Anne Tedder; and grandparents, Will and Daisy Inman. A memorial service was held at Faith Baptist Church on Dec. 13, officiated by Kenny Heath and Rick Craig. The graveside service was on Dec. 15 at Shining Light Baptist Church in Germanton. The family wishes to extend a special thank you for all the love and compassion shown to them.
Published in The Stokes News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019