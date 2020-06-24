Gladora Stevens Cecile
KING — Gladora Stevens Cecile, 78, of King, passed away June 16, 2020, at Village Care of King. She was born on Dec. 26, 1941, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Edward Roosevelt and Laura Esther Goin Stevens. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and was retired from Stokes Reynolds Memorial Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, S.M. Cecile, sisters Mary Marion, Daisy Smith, Bertha Pack, Husie Pack, and Susie Stevens; and brothers Hardin, Herbert, Walter, John and William Stevens. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Dewey Stevens, sister-in-law Ruth Stevens, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on June 20 at the Union Tabernacle Church cemetery in Winston-Salem, with Rev. Charles Stevens officiating. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.



Published in The Stokes News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
