WALNUT COVE – Gloria Rose Kramer Agee, 95, went home to be with her Lord Jan. 8, 2020, at Oak Forest Health and Rehab. Agee was born on July 7, 1924, in Bronx, New York, to the late Charles and Catherine Kerins Kramer. She was a member of Fulp Moravian Church, Ladies Circle #3 and the Rocking Seniors. She was a kind-hearted person who was always willing to help others and always had a smile. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Leighton Agee Jr.; a son, Glenn Agee, and several brothers and sisters. Agee is survived by her three children Randolph Agee III (Marsha) of Walnut Cove, Gary Agee (Annette) of Florida, and Michael Agee (Donna) of Germanton; daughter-in-law Stella Agee of Arizona; nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A graveside service was held on Jan. 11 at Fulp Moravian Church, officiated by Pastor Chuck Harmon. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Agee family.
Published in The Stokes News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020