Helen (Moser) Baker
KING — Helen Moser Baker, 88, of King, peacefully went to be with the Lord on July 10 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Curtis and Alice George Moser of King. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Howard Blaine Baker, and great-grandson Cotton Baxter. She is survived by her two children, Lane Wagoner (Carolyn) of Virginia and Deborah Keen of Summerfield; granddaughters Angela Atwood (Mike) of Rural Hall and Sabrina Carithers of Stokesdale; a great-granddaughter, Addison Atwood, a brother, Victor Moser, of KIng; a sister, Nancy Tackett of King; and one very special niece, Tina Coe (Randy) of King. The family sends special thanks to the nurses at Universal Healthcare in King.



Published in The Stokes News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
