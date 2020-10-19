1/1
James Cecil Hall
STUART, Virginia – James Cecil Hall, 89, of Stuart, died Oct. 18, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Willard Hall, a sister, Dorothy Hall Pegram, and three brothers, Marshall Hall, Robert Hall and Ray Hall. He was self-employed and operated a bulldozer for more than 70 years. Hall built Dominion Valley Park in 1988, owned and operated it along with his wife for more than 25 years. He also played bluegrass and gospel music for many years. Surviving are two daughters, Janet Hall Rorrer (Mike), and Jeanie Hall Clark (Randy), both of Stuart; a sister, Mary Ann Hall Harger of Walnut Cove; four grandchildren, Matt Rorrer (Sherry), Ryan Rorrer (Yvonne), Wes Rorrer, Katelynn Clark; and several great grandchildren. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Norris Funeral Services in Stuart, with Rev. Ricky Rogers and Elder LaRay Smith officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1- 3 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church c/o LaRay Smith, 132 Dominion Valley Lane, Stuart, VA 24171. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Hall family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.



Published in The Stokes News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Stuart Chapel
129 Howell Lane
Stuart, VA 24171
(276) 694-2012
