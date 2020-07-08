KING — Jimmie Monroe Mabe, 79, of King, left this earthly vessel behind to be ushered into the presence of the Lord on June 28, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born Sept. 2, 1941, to W. Fount and Patricia Sisk Mabe, and graduated from King High School in 1960. He was retired from National Welders Supply Co. after 40 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trips to the coast to fish. You might also have found him somewhere enjoying a game of Bingo. Mabe is survived by his wife, Andrea R. Mabe, of the home, with whom he would have celebrated 37 years of marriage on July 3. Surviving children are Lane (Wanda) Mabe of King, Susan (Matthew) Towe of Walnut Cove, Bo Birkholz of King, Eve (Jeffrey) Ray of Julian, Stephen (Carol) Heflin of King, and Dorothy (Shawn) Harris of Summerfield; 14 grandchildren: Morgan Towe, Annika (Joshua) Love, Jeannie Nast, Jennifer Griffith, Marcus Nast, Montana (Anthony) Smith, Tanner Birkholz, Sarah Birkholz, Kayla Birkholz, Kelsey Heflin, Amber Warren, Scott Warren, Lindsay Harris and Drew Harris; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Jerry (Brenda) Mabe, Peggy Mabe, Debbie Crews, and Gwen Mabe, all of King, and Michael (Connie) Mabe of Greer, S.C.; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Allan Mabe. Mabe's wishes were for his body to be donated to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Medical School for medical research. A celebration of life/memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, at Gospel Baptist Church, 1104 Mill Street in Pinnacle, at 11 a.m. Rev. John Hylton and Mabe's brother Michael Mabe will preside. Cards and condolences may be sent to Ann Mabe, 105-C Twelve Oaks Dr., King, 27021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of the Triad, or the charity of your choice.