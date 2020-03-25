Home

Jimmie Rogers (Jim) Alderman


1939 - 2020
MOUNT GILEAD – Jimmie (Jim) Rogers Alderman, 80, of Woodrun, passed away March 21, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Alderman was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Stokes County. He was a son of the late Ernest and Polly Rogers Alderman. He was a U.S. Army veteran and had a career in the construction industry. He loved to fish, enjoyed his cats and dogs and feeding the ducks and deer. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen Alderman, and his stepdaughter, Mary Davis, of the home; a daughter, Lisa Allen (Mitch) of Tobaccoville; four sons, Kevin Alderman (Jennie) of Smyrna, Tennessee, Kelly Alderman (Nancy) of Moneta, Virginia, David Alderman (Angie) of Troy, and Danny Alderman (Tanna) also of Troy; a brother, Will Alderman; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Alderman. Services will be private. Bumgarner Family Funeral Service is serving the Alderman family. Online condolences can be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.

Published in The Stokes News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
