James "Jimmy" Fred Mabe, age 74, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Hospice of Rockingham County. A 3 p.m. funeral service was held on Monday, April 22, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie McClure officiating. Burial followed at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A native of Stokes County, Jimmy was born on Oct. 2, 1944, to the late Fred Thomas Mabe and Ailene Southern Manuel. Jimmy loved racing and would enjoy going to the track. He loved to watch old westerns and enjoyed working in the yard. He also loved to eat! In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his two brothers, Billy Ray Mabe and Raymond Mabe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or to Grace Baptist Church, 3097 US Hwy 311, Madison, NC 27025. Ray Funeral Home served the family of Jimmy Mabe and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.